Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.33

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 558549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $35.97 million and a P/E ratio of 85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

