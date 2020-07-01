American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stake Lifted by Axa

Axa increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248,373 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $55,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,443,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,286,000 after buying an additional 714,729 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 284,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 168,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. CSFB reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

