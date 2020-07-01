Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $167.19

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $167.19 and traded as low as $165.00. Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at $168.00, with a volume of 39,281 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 54.26 and a quick ratio of 21.75. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

In other Alpha Real Trust news, insider Phillip Rose bought 5,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,306.67).

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

