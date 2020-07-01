Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APYRF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $30.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

