Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $613,448.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $793,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 6,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,996 shares of company stock valued at $87,815,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

