Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.17

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.17 and traded as low as $74.02. Alliance Pharma shares last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 146,250 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $395.59 million and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 161,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,470 ($91.93), for a total transaction of £12,095,050.50 ($14,884,384.08).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

