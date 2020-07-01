Alison Goligher Buys 3,000 Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Alison Goligher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £8,670 ($10,669.46).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 300.80 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. Meggitt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 701.80 ($8.64). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 453.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41.

Several brokerages have commented on MGGT. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 315 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Meggitt to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 610 ($7.51) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 635 ($7.81) to GBX 375 ($4.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meggitt from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 345.67 ($4.25).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

