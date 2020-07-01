Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.27

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.27 and traded as high as $43.30. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 6,925 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.27.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Senior Officer Claude Tessier acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,466. Also, Senior Officer Alex Miller bought 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,648.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,648.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

