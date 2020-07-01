Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,355 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.30% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $59,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 208,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

