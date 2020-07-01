Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1,343,800 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $8,620,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,578,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 255,420 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 500,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,726.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 181,455 shares during the period.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.