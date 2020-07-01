Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

ALBO stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $441.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.92. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $32.38.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

