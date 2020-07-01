Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,955 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 138.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 251,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

