Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Stock Price Up 1%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.05, approximately 13,910 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 60,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

