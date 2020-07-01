Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.36. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,567,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $206,041,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,714,000 after buying an additional 2,776,493 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 146.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after buying an additional 858,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $38,463,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $14,886,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

