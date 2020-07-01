Agrios Global (CNSX:AGRO) Trading 8.3% Higher

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd (CNSX:AGRO)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.
Agrios Global Company Profile (CNSX:AGRO)
Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. operates as a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company. The company leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support various aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.
