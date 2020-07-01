AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. AES also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.32-1.42 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised AES from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised AES from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.72.
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23.
In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
