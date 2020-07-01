AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. AES also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.32-1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised AES from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised AES from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.72.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

