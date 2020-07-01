Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,262.59

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,262.59 and traded as high as $2,316.00. Admiral Group shares last traded at $2,300.00, with a volume of 496,460 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($23.69) to GBX 2,125 ($26.15) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt cut Admiral Group to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,230 ($27.44) to GBX 2,120 ($26.09) in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,231 ($27.46).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,311.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,262.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

