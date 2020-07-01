Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acushnet in a report released on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

NYSE GOLF opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 10,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Acushnet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

