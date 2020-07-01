Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AYI opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

