888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Monday.

888 Holdings Public stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. 888 Holdings Public has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

