$749.44 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will announce sales of $749.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $728.60 million and the highest is $759.78 million. Teradyne posted sales of $564.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of TER stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $85.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $18,486,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 139,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.