$730.40 Million in Sales Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $730.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $730.00 million to $731.70 million. Qorvo reported sales of $775.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.05.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $3,205,970. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 247.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after buying an additional 495,565 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after buying an additional 385,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

