50,028 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 52.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tilray by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tilray by 252.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 687,377 shares of company stock worth $5,471,842. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tilray to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.