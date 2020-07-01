$41.79 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to report $41.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.24 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $81.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $212.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.60 million to $222.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $242.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $257.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million.

TH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NYSE:TH opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1,058.3% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 974,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 717,941 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

