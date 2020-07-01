$37.72 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to post $37.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.30 million and the lowest is $36.86 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $153.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $154.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $148.97 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $153.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,742.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Insiders have bought 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,460 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $13,497,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $11,092,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,877,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,976,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,683,000. 32.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

