$350,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce sales of $350,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Synlogic also reported sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $660,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $2.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 2,733.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYBX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.23. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Synlogic by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Synlogic by 288.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synlogic by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

