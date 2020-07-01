$305.00 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $305.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the lowest is $302.40 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $309.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,083 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 247.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $2,772,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

