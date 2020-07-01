2,695 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

