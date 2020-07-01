$20.34 Billion in Sales Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report $20.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.03 billion and the highest is $23.66 billion. General Motors posted sales of $36.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $121.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.85 billion to $122.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $130.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.84 billion to $132.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

