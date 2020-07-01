$20.18 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post sales of $20.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the lowest is $19.55 million. IntriCon reported sales of $29.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $93.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.87 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.36 million, with estimates ranging from $108.60 million to $120.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.

IIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in IntriCon by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

