$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Discovery Communications reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year sales of $10.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

