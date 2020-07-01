$19.39 Million in Sales Expected for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce $19.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.88 million. Regenxbio reported sales of $7.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year sales of $151.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.39 million to $247.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $199.73 million, with estimates ranging from $148.66 million to $262.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $281,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Regenxbio by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,677,000 after buying an additional 89,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 132,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,979 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

