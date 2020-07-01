$178.69 Million in Sales Expected for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to report $178.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.51 million and the lowest is $164.87 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported sales of $108.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year sales of $621.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.10 million to $656.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $571.09 million, with estimates ranging from $541.16 million to $601.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.94 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNP opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $191.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 74.63%. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,300.00%.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.