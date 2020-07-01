$155.16 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce $155.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.32 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $164.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $648.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.73 million to $682.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $700.16 million, with estimates ranging from $642.30 million to $771.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NNN opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.65.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.