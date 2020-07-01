$143.05 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce $143.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.96 million. Teekay Lng Partners posted sales of $147.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full year sales of $568.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.45 million to $570.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $573.96 million, with estimates ranging from $568.43 million to $579.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 333.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGP stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.53.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

