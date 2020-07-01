-$0.98 EPS Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.83.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,566 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 249,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 906,002 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 886,696 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $13,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

