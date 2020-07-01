-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.62). OptiNose also reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPTN opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $294.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.92. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

