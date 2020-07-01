$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. Jernigan Capital reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

JCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 152.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,143,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690,404 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2,016.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 477,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,172 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 822,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,482 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCAP opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $312.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.