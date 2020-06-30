ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $50.72 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

