ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

