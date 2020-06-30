ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

