ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $50.72 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.