ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $50.72 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

