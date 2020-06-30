Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar purchased 1,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,257.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zogenix by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zogenix by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

