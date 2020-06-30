Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.50 ($36.52) price target on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.59 ($61.34).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €62.66 ($70.40) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.31. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

