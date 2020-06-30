Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 27.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

