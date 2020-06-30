Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) to Sell

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.48.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOCY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

