Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZSAN opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.73.

Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

