Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.18 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will report sales of $10.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.97 billion. Nike reported sales of $10.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year sales of $41.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.05 billion to $44.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.08 billion to $49.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nike.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after buying an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after buying an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.