Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce sales of $121.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.70 million and the highest is $125.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $169.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $493.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.19 million to $515.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $456.12 million, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $520.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

NYSE CLB opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $878.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 3.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.